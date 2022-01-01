Go
Mane Course Sandwiches

Mane Course Sandwiches is a casual equestrian themed restaurant offering sandwiches, soups, salads, wraps and smoothies. We are committed to using high quality ingredients served in a fun environment with outstanding hospitality. Whether you are ordering online to take home, dining in or letting us cater your event. You will enjoy the cure for the common sandwich.

179 Connor Drive

Popular Items

FRENCH DIP Regular$8.89
Roast Beef, Provolone & Shake. Served with a Side of Au Jus
ITALIAN Regular$7.79
Pepperoni, Genoa Salami, Capicola, Ham, Provolone, Black Olive, Banana Pepper, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Shake & House Dressing
CHIPS$1.59
Choose From Frito Lay & Miss Vickie's
Mac and Cheese
Elbow Macaroni Loaded in a smooth Cheddar Cheese Sauce. Made with Real Cheddar Cheese & Whole Milk.
UNDER SADDLE Regular$7.79
Roasted Turkey Breast, Virginia Ham, Monterey Jack, Served the MANE WAY with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle Spear, Parmesan Shake & House Italian Dressing
TURKEY Regular$7.79
Roasted Turkey Breast, Provolone, Served the MANE WAY with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle Spear, Parmesan Shake & House Italian Dressing
VEGAN PHILLY CHEESESTEAK Regular$9.99
Plant Based Chicken, Vegan Mozzarella, Caramelized Onion, Bell Pepper
Black Bean Veggie Burger Regular$8.99
Fresh Avocado, Vegan Mozzarella, Tomato, Onion, Lettuce Blend.
ULTIMATE BLT Regular$8.79
Bacon, Fresh Avocado, Chipotle Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato
Baked Potato Soup
Tender Potatoes, Bacon & Cheddar Cheese with Sautéed Garlic & Chopped Scallions.

Location

Charlottesville VA

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
