Bobae Coffee & Tea Kirkland
Farm-To-Straws Artisan Bubble Tea, Coffee, and Limit Boba Donuts & Creative Drinks. We are a local business believes in no artificial powders and use real local dairy and alternative milk.
168 Lake St S
Location
168 Lake St S
Kirkland WA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
