Terra Bagel GR Downtown

40 Pearl St NW

Cafe Miel$4.50
A latte with honey and cinnamon. Honey sourced from Purple Hives in Ionia. Can be hot or iced.
Pastrami$9.50
Pastrami. Scrambled Egg. Pimento Schmear. Pickles. Choose One Bagel, We Suggest Pumpernickel!
Bagel with Schmear$3.00
Choose One Bagel and A Choice of Schmear.
Vanilla Latte$4.50
A latte with our house made vanilla syrup Can be hot or iced.
B. E. C.$7.50
Scrambled Egg. Bacon. Cheddar. Choose One Bagel, We Suggest Plain!
Turkey$8.00
Turkey. Chive Schmear. Avocado. Micro Greens. Cheddar. Choose One Bagel, We Suggest Multigrain!
Lox$12.00
Lox. Chive Schmear. Caper. Red Onion. Choose One Bagel, We Suggest Plain!
Schmear Half Pound$4.50
A Half Pound of Schmear.
Drip Coffee$2.50
Our batch brewed coffee. Choose from Light Roast, Dark Roast, or our Terra Signature Blend.
Bagel$2.00
Choose One Bagel.

Grand rapids MI

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
ROAM by San Chez

K-ROK

Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids

Atwater Brewery in GR

