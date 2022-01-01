Go
Toast

Whiskey Cake

Come in and enjoy!

2223 N Westshore Blvd

No reviews yet

Location

2223 N Westshore Blvd

Tampa FL

Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Lolis Mexican Cravings

No reviews yet

Known for our authentic Mexican food, we provide the best tacos, sopes, bowls, and tamales in the Tampa Bay area. Voted best tacos in Tampa Bay 5 years running and best tamales in Florida by Yelp.

Metz Culinary Management at the HCC Dale Mabry Campus

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Brass Tap

No reviews yet

Great Times. Well Crafted.

BellaBrava

No reviews yet

We opened our doors in 2005 with one thing in mind; Italian flavor! After traveling the hills of Tuscany and sampling the best cheeses, pastas, herbs, meats, seafood and pizzas in the world, we knew the heart of St. Petersburg needed a restaurant that blends Italian cuisine with the modern bustle of a New World urban lifestyle.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston