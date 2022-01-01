Go
Toast

Sea Island Shrimp House - I-10 W

High quality seafood served in a family friendly, counter service restaurant.

10303 IH-10 West

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Lemon Pepper Fish$12.99
A lightly breaded fish filet, sprinkled with lemon pepper and broiled.
Chicken Tenders$4.99
Lot ‘0’ Shrimp$11.99
Dozen wild-caught shrimp, freshly breaded and fried to perfection.
Large Fried Fish Filet #14$13.99
Hand breaded whitefish filets.
World Famous Charbroiled Shrimp$13.99
Lightly breaded shrimp seasoned with lemon pepper and grilled.
Bowl Shrimp Gumbo$6.99
Made from scratch roux with onion, green peppers, tomatoes, rice, celery and seasonings.
Large Shrimp & Fish Filet$13.99
Hand breaded fried wild-caught shrimp and whitefish filet.
Hushpuppies (2)$0.49
Lemon Pepper Fish & Grilled Shrimp$15.99
Our signature lemon pepper fish filet, lightly breaded and broiled, plus seven grilled shrimp seasoned with lemon pepper.
Aransas Platter$14.99
Six wild-caught fried shrimp, two stuffed shrimp and one fried whitefish filet.

Location

10303 IH-10 West

San Antonio TX

Sunday4:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The County Line I-10

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Hon Machi Korean BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tommy's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Cake Shop by Just Because

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston