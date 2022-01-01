Go
La Tapatia - Food Truck

Mexican Street Food! Serving up fresh , made-to-order favorites. Catch us on the streets or at our Roseville Location.

2730 Snelling Avenue North

Popular Items

Nachos$13.00
Homemade chips, yellow queso, your choice of protein, topped with Fresh lettuce, tomatoes, crema, and cotija
Cheese Quesadilla$7.00
10" flour tortilla cheese quesadilla
Bowl$11.00
Everything you love about the burrito, minus the flour tortilla
Topo Chico$3.00
Side Queso Blanco$3.00
Taco$4.00
5" Warm corn tortillas, your choice of protein, style of toppings, and salsa. Sides are optional.
Burrito$10.00
10" Flour Tortilla, Mexican Rice, and Cheese filled with your choice of protein, style of toppings, and salsa
Mexican Sprite$3.00
Side - Rice & Beans$4.00
Mix of Beans and Rice
Side - Pickled Jalapeños$1.00
Mexican style giardiniera peppers
Location

2730 Snelling Avenue North

Roseville MN

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
