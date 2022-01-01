Go
A new, fast-casual concept from Born & Raised Hospitality, the team behind Clever Koi, Fellow Osteria, and Across the Pond. Clever Ramen pairs build-your-own bowls of ramen with an assortment of steamed bao buns and fries perfect for a pop-in. Located at Skysong in Scottsdale.

1455 N. Scottsdale Rd #101

1455 N. Scottsdale Rd #101

Scottsdale AZ

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Bitters Cocktail Bar & Food

We’re dedicated to growing and supporting all things craft. From the farm to our kitchen, from the brewery to our taps, sourcing ingredients from the garden and using them in our craft cocktails. We strive to promote and tell the story of craft culture while offering a unique experience every time and in every way.

Blue Buddha Collective

A fun and welcoming cafe featuring art from local artists, music from our community, and a unique space to hang out.

Philly's on Scottsdale

THB

1602 N. Scottsdale Road, Tempe, AZ, 85281

