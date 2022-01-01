Go
Longboards Wraps & Bowls OP

Best Wraps & Bowls, Hot or Cold. Hang Loose, Eat Longboards!

8775 W 95th St

Popular Items

Hummus with Pita$1.99
Side of Hummus served with a Grilled Pita Bread
Grilled Cheese Quesadilla$6.79
Pepperjack, mozzarella, spread cheese, and your choice of meat, vegetables and/or sauce, on a wheat tortilla
Smores Wrap$4.59
Marshmallows, Hazelnut Spread, and Graham Crackers on a Wheat Tortilla.
Cabo Beef Wrap$8.19
Steak, guacamole, pepperjack, pico de gallo, rice, chipotle ranch sauce, on a spinach tortilla
Spicy Krab Wrap$6.99
Imitation Crab, peanuts, pepperjack, rice, sriracha, and spicy chinese sauce, on a chipotle tortilla
Cali Curry Club$7.79
Chicken, bacon, pico de gallo, pepperjack, lettuce, egg, jalapenos and curry ranch, on a spinach tortilla
The Argentine$7.39
Steak, shrimp, guacamole, pico de gallo, mozzarella and chimichurri ranch sauce, on a spinach tortilla
619$12.49
Steak, shrimp, bacon, guacamole, pepperjack, pico de gallo, olives, hard boiled egg, rice and chipotle ranch, on two chipotle tortillas
A-Bomb$6.79
Turkey, bacon, mozzarella, pico de gallo, hard boiled egg, lettuce and ranch, on a spinach tortilla
Shackquitos$6.99
Mini sampler wraps with chicken: Cabo, Thai, Teriyaki
8775 W 95th St

Overland Park KS

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Johnny Cascone's Italian Restaurant

The Cascone family introduced Johnny Cascone’s to the Overland Park area more than 30 years ago and today remains a south Kansas City favorite. Dining at any of our restaurants is a homecoming of sorts, where guests can relax, enjoy each other’s company, and celebrate life’s big moments and small rituals.

Summer Moon

Come in and enjoy!

Taco Naco KC

Welcoming and vibrant mom-and-pop taqueria and Mexican market offering a wide variety of artisanal tacos, handcrafted salsas, and delicious cocktails in a modern-yet-authentic ambiance with an enjoyable and warm outdoor patio.

Strang Hall

Strang Hall is a collective of six chef-driven restaurants under one roof. Our chefs have a passion for creating original, authentic food that you can't find anywhere else in town. All in a casual, modern space in the heart of historic Overland Park.

