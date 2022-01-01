Go
PITA Mediterranean Street Food

Street Food. Real Food.

3630 PEACHTREE PKWY

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Shawarma$11.45
Garlic, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle & Tahini
Tzatziki Sauce$0.75
Falafel$10.95
Chickpeas, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Turnip & Tahini
Gyro Platter$13.95
Lettuce, Tomato & Tzatziki Sauce
Gyro$10.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Tzatziki Sauce
Seafood$11.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Garlic & Tahini
Gyro Salad$10.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Feta, Pepperoncini & Olives
Shawarma Bowl$9.95
Packed with rice, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and topped off with tahini sauce
Big Greek Gyro$11.45
Double Gyro, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Tzatziki sauce
Signature Gyro$11.45
Double Protein loaded with fries& tzatziki sauce

Location

Johns Creek GA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
