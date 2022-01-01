Go
Toast

Yoleni's

Explore Mediterranean Greek Flavors. Come in and enjoy!

292 Westminster St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Grilled Vegetable Gyro$9.95
Zuchini, Peppers, Eggplant, Onions, and Mushrooms- All Grilled with Balsamic Glaze served in Hummus and Fresh Pita
Pita & Dip$6.95
Mediterranean Platter$30.00
Shaved Lamb, Shaved Chicken, Lamb Kebabs, Chicken Skewer, with Fresh Pita and Tzatziki
Spinach Pie$6.95
Spinach, Mizithra Cheese, Baked in Fillo Dough
Greek Salad$13.95
Fresh Mixed Lettuce, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Feta, Pepperoncini, Olives, and Red Wine Vinaigrette
Herb and Lemon Chicken Gyro$10.95
Grilled Chicken Thigh, Tzatziki, Tomato, Red Onion, Mixed Lettuce, and Fresh Pita
Classic Lamb Gyro$11.95
Shaved Lamb, Tzatziki, Tomato, Red Onion, Mixed Lettuce, and Fresh Pita
Lamb Kebab Gyro$11.95
Lamb Kebabs stuffed with Imported Feta, Tzatziki, Tomato, Red Onion, Mixed Lettuce, and Fresh Pita
Chicken Skewer Gyro$10.95
Grilled Chicken Skewer, Tzatziki, Tomato, Red Onion, Mixed Lettuce, and Fresh Pita
Nitro Cold Brew

Location

292 Westminster St

Providence RI

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Charuma

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Eddy

No reviews yet

Eddy is a bar located in downtown providence that offers great beer, wine and cocktails!

Pizza Queen - Weybosset

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bacaro Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston