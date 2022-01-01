Yoleni's
Explore Mediterranean Greek Flavors. Come in and enjoy!
292 Westminster St
Popular Items
Location
292 Westminster St
Providence RI
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Charuma
Come in and enjoy!
The Eddy
Eddy is a bar located in downtown providence that offers great beer, wine and cocktails!
Pizza Queen - Weybosset
Come in and enjoy!
Bacaro Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!