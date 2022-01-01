Go
Toast

Hey Sailor!

Gastro Dive Bar

25 E Main St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pork Belly$16.00
Cod Ceviche$8.00
Fresno Chiles, Lime, Avocado, Cilantro
Tres Leches Cake$10.00
Yellow Cake soaked in sweet milks with Dulce de Leche & Whipped Cream
Sailor Burger$17.00
House-made Brioche, 1/2lb Maine Beef, Lettuce, American Cheese, Pickles, Sailor Sauce, Fries
sauce$0.50
Burrito$10.00
Flour Tortilla, Beans, Rice, Pico, Salsa, Queso, Crema Agria, Choice of Protien
Fritters$12.00
Butternut Squash, Leek, Herb Aioli
Carnitas Taco$6.00
each
Sailor Salad$14.00
Greens, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Beans, Tortilla, Queso Fresco, Lime
Rice & Beans$4.00
See full menu

Location

25 E Main St

Searsport ME

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

THE HICHBORN

No reviews yet

The Hichborn is a farm driven, fine dining restaurant in Midcoast Maine. We offer an ever changing prix-fixe menu, Thursday - Sunday, May through November. We work directly with Maine's farmers, fishers, and foragers to offer a relaxed, unique dining experience in a renovated 1849 Italianate Manse. We're located in Stockton Springs, Maine.

Daily Soup

No reviews yet

We are a takeout restaurant offering delicious soups, stews, sandwiches, salads, and other fare, including vegetarian and vegan options. We use homemade stocks and fresh local ingredients whenever possible. Get tasty food with easy online ordering and convenient pick up, from the Daily Soup kitchen

Fon's Kitchen

No reviews yet

Authentic Thai food made with love in Belfast, Maine

Bell The Cat, Inc.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston