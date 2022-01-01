Go
Sidedoor Bagel

hand rolled & kettle boiled sourdough bagels

1103 E 10th St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Jalapeno Bialy W/ Pimento Cheese$3.75
bialy's are non boiled dough with a filled center instead of a hole
less chewy and softer dough
**Bialy's come out of the oven around 9:30**
Dozen Bagels$25.00
12 bagels
Single Bagel$2.75
Lox & Loaded (open face)$13.00
choice of bagel & cc
smoked salmon lox
cucumber, dill, pickled red onion, capers
Drip Coffee 16oz$3.00
Half Dozen Bagels$15.00
6 bagels
2oz Schmear$1.25
Cookie (chocolate, butterscotch & pecan w/ flaky salt)$2.50
brown butter, chocolate & butterscotch w/ pecans and flaky salt
8oz Schmear$5.00
recommend at least 8oz per half dozen
Bagel & Schmear$3.75
choice of bagel w/ plain cream cheese

Location

Indianapolis IN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

