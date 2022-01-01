Go
Cafe Services

Come in and enjoy!

100 Light St

Popular Items

Build Your Own Omelet$3.49
Build Your Own 3-Egg Omelet with your choice of Meat, Cheese and Fresh Vegetables
Coke Zero 20 oz$1.99
Onion Rings$2.99
Sweet onion flavor in every light and crispy bite
Build Your Perfect Sandwich$6.39
Make Your Own Sandwich featuring Fresh Carved Meats. Choose Your Bread, Your Spread, Meats, Cheeses and Assorted Toppings.
Virtual Salad Bar$4.99
Take a Digital Walk Through the "Salad Bar" and Allow Us To Make a Salad Your Way.
Chicken Salad Sandwich$5.79
House made Chicken Salad with Lettuce and Tomato.
The Chicken Sandwich$5.79
Grilled Chicken Breast with Lettuce Tomato and Cheddar Cheese on a Bulkie Roll.
Build Your Perfect Burger!$2.99
Choose from Beef or Garden Burger and make this a Great Sandwich!
Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich$2.79
Cage Free Egg and Cheese on English Muffin with Your Choice of Meat.
Signature French Fries$2.49
Our Signature Fries Deep Fried to Golden Perfection & Seasoned

Location

100 Light St

Baltimore MD

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
