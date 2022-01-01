Namu Restaurant, Coffee Bar, Beer Hall & Garden
Enjoy Korean BBQ, Craft Coffee and Craft Beer in a beautiful garden and cafe!
5420 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd.
Popular Items
Location
5420 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd.
Durham NC
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 10:15 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 10:15 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 10:15 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 10:15 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 10:15 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 10:15 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 10:15 pm
Nearby restaurants
Tasu Express Asian Grill & Poke
Tasu Express delivers a variety of popular Asian dishes including a build your own Poke Bowl bar. We have expanded our menu to include a wide selection of delicious made-to-order wings. We pride ourselves in the quality of ingredients we use to make sure our customers enjoy each and every dish selected. This is the perfect stop for when you have those “I don’t know what to eat” moments!
Zweli's Kitchen & Catering
Come in and enjoy our Authentic Zimbabwean cuisine!
Clean Juice
Come in and enjoy!
Chopt Creative Salad Co.
At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.