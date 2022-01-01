Go
Toast
  • /
  • Durham
  • /
  • Namu Restaurant, Coffee Bar, Beer Hall & Garden

Namu Restaurant, Coffee Bar, Beer Hall & Garden

Enjoy Korean BBQ, Craft Coffee and Craft Beer in a beautiful garden and cafe!

5420 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Rice Plate$13.00
Classic & Simple - Korean BBQ over a bed of rice and spring mix.
Joe's Special$16.50
Namu Favorite - Korean BBQ + japchae served over white rice and spring mix.
Mandoo$8.50
Korean dumplings. Meat and veggie options!
Ramen Chicken$12.00
Namu Original - Deep fried chicken bites topped with ramen seasoning, served over a bed of waffle fries.
Burrito Bowl$13.50
Korean Mexican Twist - Korean BBQ + Asian slaw + corn + tomato + black beans + onion cilantro mix + salsa roja + cheese blend
Bibimbap$13.00
Traditional - Korean BBQ served with chilled veggies and white rice. Topped with a fried egg.
Bo's Special$16.50
Namu Favorite - Korean BBQ + choice of mandoo served over white rice and spring mix.
Kimchi Bul-Fries$15.50
Namu Original - Waffle Fries + KBBQ + 4-cheese blend + pan-fried kimchi + cilantro and a fried egg, topped off with Joe's Spicy and Spicy Aioli sauce.
Kimchi Fried Rice$14.00
Spiciest Korean Dish on Menu - Kimchi + cabbage + rice + green onion + kimchi sauce + KBBQ, stir-fried with a fried egg on top.
Korean Pancakes$9.50
Pan fried rice flour scallion pancake.

Location

5420 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd.

Durham NC

Sunday9:00 am - 10:15 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:15 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:15 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:15 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:15 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:15 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:15 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tasu Express Asian Grill & Poke

No reviews yet

Tasu Express delivers a variety of popular Asian dishes including a build your own Poke Bowl bar. We have expanded our menu to include a wide selection of delicious made-to-order wings. We pride ourselves in the quality of ingredients we use to make sure our customers enjoy each and every dish selected. This is the perfect stop for when you have those “I don’t know what to eat” moments!

Zweli's Kitchen & Catering

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy our Authentic Zimbabwean cuisine!

Clean Juice

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Chopt Creative Salad Co.

No reviews yet

At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston