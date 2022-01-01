Smoothie RX

Go
We're on a mission to educate and to make healthy choices a realistic option for everyone.
Our family owned business is dedicated to contributing a healthy spot for people to access and enjoy delicious, made to order Acái bowls, healthy smoothies, fresh cold pressed juices, organic treats, and much more! 
Our mission is to offer quick, yet healthy options so that our community can avoid those greasy, unhealthy fast foods that doesn't do your body any good.

1503 S. Michigan

Popular Items

3 Day Cleanse Reset$170.00
Acai Bowl$12.00
Acai, Banana, Coconut Milk, Sea Moss, Blueberries. Toppings are banana, strawberry, & granola.
Kidney Health$13.00
Cold pressed Apple juice, Pineapple, Peaches, Blueberries, Ginger, Beet, Parsley, Milk Thistle, Agave, Sea Moss
Green Detox$13.00
Kale, Spinach, Celery, Cucumber, Green Apple, Pineapple, Lemon, Lime, Agave, Sea Moss
Smokers Lung$13.00
Mullein Powder, Gingko Biloba, Coconut Water, Acai, Raspberries, Blueberries, Peaches, Agave, Sea Moss
Energy Shot$6.00
Apple, Lime, Ginseng
Mental Miracle$13.00
Acai, Blueberries, Strawberries, Raspberries, Cold Pressed Apple & Beet, Sea Moss
Hang Over$13.00
Coconut Water, Cucumber, Mango, Pineapple, Bananas, Sea Moss, Burdock Root, Agave
Braniac$13.00
Beets, Blueberries, Peaches, Pineapples, Soursop, Sea Moss, Gingko Biloba, Black Seed, Coconut Water.
Digestion + Gut + Liver Health$13.00
Moringa, Flax Seed, Oats, Apple, Bananas, Cinnamon, Coconut Milk, Agave, Sea Moss
1503 S. Michigan

Chicago IL

