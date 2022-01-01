Go
Moe's Original BBQ

A Southern Soul Food Revival, Serving Fresh Smoked Meats and House-Made Sides and Sauces

1101 N Causeway Blvd.

Popular Items

Pound of Smoked Wings$11.50
Ribs Platter, Small (4)$14.00
Four St. Louis style spare rib, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
Kids Chicken Tenders
Smoked Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Hot, smoked chicken, pulled from the bone, served as a combination of white and dark meat on a toasted bun with with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
Southern Fried Shrimp Moe Boy$15.00
Golden brown fried shrimp served on a toasted bun, with creamy tartar sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles
Pound of Pulled Pork$15.00
Rack Of Ribs$27.00
Pulled Pork Platter$13.00
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
Pulled Pork Sandwich - Bama Syle$12.00
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.50
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles

Location

1101 N Causeway Blvd.

Metairie LA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

