Hoppin' Chicken

Our chicken is always fresh, never frozen! We handbread every piece of chicken in-house using our own seasoning blend. If you want your chicken spicy, just ask and we'll add the heat!

3917 W Riverside Drive, 1st Floor

Popular Items

Soda (16.9 Bottle)$2.00
Hawaiian Soda Cans$1.50
Combo 5 (8 Chicken Bites w/ Fries)$12.00
Combo #5 features 8 of our hand-breaded juicy chicken bites, choice of 2 dipping sauces and seasoned crinkle-cut fries.
Chipotle Aioli$0.75
Combo 1 (Signature Sandwich w/ Fries)$13.00
Combo #1 features our signature hand-breaded chicken sandwich and seasoned crinkle-cut fries
Combo 2 (Classic Sandwich w/ Fries)$11.50
Combo #2 features our classic hand-breaded chicken sandwich and our seasoned crinkle-cut fries
1 Tender$3.50
No Utensils
Combo 4 (2 Sliders w/ Fries)$12.50
Combo 4 features 2 sliders, each with a jumbo chicken tender, pickles, and choice of sauce on a toasted mini brioche bun. Served with seasoned crinkle-cut fries
Combo 3 (2 Tenders w/ Fries)$11.50
Combo #3 features 2 of our juicy hand-breaded chicken tenders on toasted thick-cut white bread layered with pickles. Includes your choice of dipping sauce and seasoned crinkle-cut fries

Location

Burbank CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
