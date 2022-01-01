Go
Toast

The Fritz

Inventive small plates, and an internationally influenced menu.

113 E Sackett Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Truffle Fries$7.50
Paremesan, Truffle Oil, Parsley
Asian$13.00
Mixed Greens, Seasweed, Avocado, Cucumber, Fried Wonton, Seasme Seeds, Teriyaki Dressing
Mac 'n Cheese$10.00
Macaroni, Provolone, Blue Cheese, Parmesan, Panko Bread Crumbs
Warm Spiced Olives$5.00
Orange and Lemon Zest, Bay Leaves, Olive Oil, Roasted Fennel and Coriander, Aleppo Pepper
Bacon Wrapped Dates$12.00
Walnuts, Gorgonzola, Red Wine Gastrique, Balsamic Glaze
Brussels Sprouts$10.00
Flash Fried, Parmesan, Pistachios, Brown Butter
Steak Fritz$28.00
Shoulder Tenderloin, Balsamic Onions, Dijon Horseradish Cream
Chicken Panini$15.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Brie, Granny Smith Apples, Mixed Greens, Herb Aioli
Small Steak$13.00
Shoulder Tenderloin, House-Fermented Black Garlic Chimichurri
Potstickers$9.00
Pork, Sesame, Spicy Sweet and Sour

Location

113 E Sackett Ave

Salida CO

Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Amicas Salida

No reviews yet

Located in the heart of downtown Salida, Colorado, Amicas is a community tap-house and scratch kitchen full of good energy and great flavors. Come in, get a table and let us take it from there. Amicas focuses on keeping the ingredients as clean and locally sourced as possible, we love our farmers!
Amicas has had the extreme privilege of having great customer and employee loyalty for nearly twenty years. This has allowed ongoing benefits for our staff owned restaurant and the ability to sponsor cultural, environmental, educational and athletic programs within our own community and elsewhere. We take great pride in our community and hope you do as well. Amicas-Community Fired since 2002

CURRENTS

No reviews yet

Go with the Flow!

High Side! Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sprockets

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston