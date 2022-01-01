Go
Patro's Pizza - Subs & Wings

Come in and enjoy pizza, subs, and Wings!
Our Pizza has been making customers happy for over 10 years! Our tradition of excellent cuisine and a fast family service. What separates us from large chain restaurants is we believe in investing in our community and putting customer service before anything. Our mission is to put a smile on every face entering and exiting Patro's Pizzeria.

2334 North Charles Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fried Shrimp Sub (12")$12.99
(#14) One X-Large Pizza Special$24.99
(#5) 12" Medium Cheese$8.99
1 Med, 1 Topping Pizza & Choice of can soda
Tossed W/Grilled Chicken$9.99
All Salads are made fresh daily! Served with garlic bread or crackers
Side Honey Mustard$0.50
Fried Fish Sub (8")$8.99
Freshly Cooked Whiting fish with Cheese
(#25) Gyro Special
Cherry Blast (Clear Fruit)$1.99
Side Ranch$0.75
Whiting
Location

Baltimore MD

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

