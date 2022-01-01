Go
Toast

Bliss Restaurant

Ask your grandparents where their favorite place to get ice cream is, the answer is almost always…Bliss! Here at the Bliss Restaurant, we still serve great food and delicious, fresh made ice cream to our valued customers and friends. We have been a member of the Attleboro community since 1929, and look forward to many more years of putting smiles on the faces of everyone who walks through our doors

711 Park Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Frappe$6.25
Your choice of ice cream blended together with milk and syrup
Kids Chicken Nuggets$8.25
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.25
Breaded buffalo chicken cutlet with bleu cheese and romaine lettuce
Grilled Cheese$6.25
Chicken Avocado BLT Wrap$10.75
Grilled chicken with avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing.
Lumberjack$10.75
Eggs,Meat,Toast,Potato,Cake/Fr.Toast
Tuna Melt$10.75
Grilled cheddar cheese and tuna on grilled sourdough served with coleslaw.
1/2lb Beef Burger$9.95
Chowder Bowl$6.25
Home Fries$2.95
Seasoned Home Fries

Location

711 Park Street

Attleboro MA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bliss Dairy Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Don & Gigi's Italian Ristorante & Pizzeria

No reviews yet

An Upscale Casual Italian Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!

Burgundian

No reviews yet

A Brasserie located in the heart of downtown Attleboro. We are a coffee shop meets beer bar featuring Well-Travelled Street Food, our famous Liege Waffles, and a convivial atmosphere.

NexDine

No reviews yet

Email unit332sensata@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston