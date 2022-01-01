D'Vine Deli & Wine
Come and take a gourmet culinary journey around the world with us.
3522 South National Avenue
Location
Springfield MO
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
