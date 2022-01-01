Go
Tucci’s - Carmel

Pizza-Pasta-Steak-Wine

11 W City Center Drive

Popular Items

Braised Short Ribs$36.00
certified angus beef, mashed potatoes, black pepper demi-glace, asparagus
Brussel Sprouts$6.00

Location

11 W City Center Drive

Carmel IN

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
