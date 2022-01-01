Go
Adventurous and localy sourced Station is a modern American eatery located in Pittsburgh's historic Bloomfield neighborhood. Our menu features familiar dishes and ingredients in unique and inventive ways, prepared in New American style with a Mediterranean influence, and sourced locally from our partner farms when possible.
Outdoor and indoor dinning now available. We look forward to serving you soon

4744 Liberty Ave

Popular Items

Roasted Carrot$13.00
fresh cheese, harissa, pomegranate curd, chickpea fritter, frisse
Restaurant Week (Online)$40.22
3 courses for 40.22! All of the station classics are represented.
Popcorn Panna Cotta$10.00
caramel corn, salted caramel
Roasted Half Chicken$32.00
Dirty bread pudding, parsley root, leek, mushroom, date mustard
Chicken Liver Mousse$12.00
fermented vegetables, brown butter crumbs, coriander mustard, sourdough
Station Burger$20.00
onion jam, onion ring, asiago fondue, fries
Corned Beef Tongue$16.00
Corned beef tongue, broccoli cheddar puree on toast
Crispy Wings$13.00
Calabrian chili, parmagiano-reggiano, extra virgin olive oil
Lavender Pound Cake$10.00
poached pineapple , coconut pudding
Tagliatelle - Full$27.00
smoked pork shank, soffrito, 1 hr egg, parmesan

Location

4744 Liberty Ave

Bloomfield PA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
