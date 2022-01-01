Go
Toast

Sangria's Mexican Grill

Come in and enjoy!

215 S Memorial Drive

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

215 S Memorial Drive

Appleton WI

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

No reviews yet

We are excited to offer pre-ordering for your upcoming performance!
For intermission orders, select the performance start time as your pickup time.
Only bottled water and drinks in a P.A.C. souvenir cup are allowed in the theater.
ID required for all alcoholic drinks.

No Idea Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

ACOCA Coffee

No reviews yet

Appleton's longest running coffee roastery.

Olde Town Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston