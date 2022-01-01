Wholly Cow Market

Go
We are a small family farm located in southwest, Kansas. We are the Canny family and are 5th generation family farmers. We raise all-natural, hormone and antibiotic free, nutrient rich, clean protein, grass-fed beef, lamb, eggs, and goat. We have extended our products to our farm-to-table restaurant that features many of our all-natural, pasture raised and finished products along with many other Kansas products.

112 S. Main St.

The Sam$11.25
Wholly Cow Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich$11.85
Swiss on the Plains$11.25
Show me the Gravy$6.25
Homemade sausage gravy piled on top of two buttermilk biscuits.
Add two fried eggs* on top +$2.00
Call It Your Own$10.50
Caramel Macchiato$4.65
Better than Breakfast Burrito$4.25
Our breakfast burritos our homemade daily. Choose from one of the choices or take a chance or go for the burrito of the day. The burrito of the day ranges from a Wholly Cow ground beef, potato, carrot, and onion or a Wholly Cow pastured chicken burrito. It all depends what Jamie has decided for the day! All come with an option of fresh homemade salsa!
Limeade$2.25
Choose from a homemade limeade or pick one of our handcrafted flavors: peach, strawberry, or cherry!
Wholly Cow Steak Salad$12.50
This steak salad features fresh greens, tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, blue cheese or feta cheese topped with all-natural, pasture raised and finished steak born and raised here in Stanton County dressed with a homemade dressing.
Scones$3.00
Homemade right here at Wholly Cow with organic Kansas flour and fresh ingredients.

Location

112 S. Main St.

Johnson KS

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
