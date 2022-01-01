Wholly Cow Market
We are a small family farm located in southwest, Kansas. We are the Canny family and are 5th generation family farmers. We raise all-natural, hormone and antibiotic free, nutrient rich, clean protein, grass-fed beef, lamb, eggs, and goat. We have extended our products to our farm-to-table restaurant that features many of our all-natural, pasture raised and finished products along with many other Kansas products.
112 S. Main St.
Popular Items
Location
112 S. Main St.
Johnson KS
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am