Eataly Pizzeria

Authentic Neapolitan Pizzeria

13700 FM 973 Suite D402

Popular Items

16" RONI – Pepperoni$21.00
Pepperoni, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Basil, Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Olive Oil
11" The FLAG – Classic Margherita$11.00
San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Basil, Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Olive Oil
Ceasar Salad$5.00
Traditional Ceasars (anchovies on the side), fresh romaine, ceasars dressing and croutons
11" IL MAIALE – The Swine$13.00
Prosciutto, Pancetta, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Olive Oil, Basil, Mozzarella
16" The FLAG – Classic Margherita$18.00
San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Basil, Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Olive Oil
11. Cheese$12.00
11" RONI – Pepperoni$12.00
Pepperoni, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Olive Oil
11" BLANCO – White Out$11.00
Truffle Oil, Garlic, Artichokes, White Button Mushrooms, Mozzarella & Ricotta,.
Cannoli$5.00
Traditional Cannoli - your choice of marscapone filling
Caprese Salad$5.00
Fresh tomatoes, home made mozzarella, balsalmic glaze, sea salt and fresh Basil

Location

Manor TX

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
