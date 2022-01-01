Go
Toast

Frijoles & Frescas Grilled Tacos

REAL. AUTHENTIC. MEXICAN.

7000 W. Charleston Blvd.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Churro$2.79
Pastry fried golden brown covered in cinnamon sugar
Salad$9.49
Lettuce, beans, rice, meat, advocado, tomatoes, cheese, creamy cilantro dressing
Mini Taco Meal$9.79
2 mini tacos, side and soda
Chips and Guacamole$3.99
House made chips and guacamole
Mexican Street Corn$3.19
Grilled corn on the cob and layered with lime, cream and chili powder
Aquas Frescas
Refreshing fruit drink made with real fruit and slightly sweetened
Burrito Meal$13.98
Burrito, side and soda
Plain Fries$3.49
Crinkle cut fries deep fried golden brown
Taco$4.99
Meat, cheese, beans, advocado, sour cream, pico de gallo
Mini Taco$2.49
Meat, onion, cilantro

Location

7000 W. Charleston Blvd.

Las Vegas NV

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

POTs

No reviews yet

By mixing the familiar with the unfamiliar, we produce a taste like NO Other!
Come to find out why our slogan is:
It’s Nutritious. It’s Delicious!

Ariela’s Pizza and Kosher Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Brothers Pizza - Sahara

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Waffle Brothers

No reviews yet

Serving one warm waffle at a time! Specializing in Breakfast and Brunch-Belgian waffles, Chicken, Alcoholic Beverages, And More!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston