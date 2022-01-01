Greenvale Vineyards
Greenvale Vineyards produces small quantities of exceptional estate grown wines. We are located along the Sakonnet River in Portsmouth, RI, five miles north of downtown Newport.
Come tour the vineyards, taste and learn about delicious wines, enjoy the beautiful tasting room, the lovely views of the vineyards and the river and hear about a piece of cultural history.
Location
582 Wapping Rd
Portsmouth RI
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm