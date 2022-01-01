Go
Toast

Blue Bowl - Irvine

The original create-your-own superfood cafe. We are about good vibes, great bowls, and even better people.

4255 Campus Drive

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

4255 Campus Drive

Irvine CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

California Gogi Korean Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Taquiero Taco- Campus

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cha For Tea Irvine

No reviews yet

CHA is committed to serving the best quality boba with a cup of tea catered to your liking. Every cup of CHA is crafted to bring a smile to your face. Come in and enjoy!

Earthbar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston