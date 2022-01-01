Go
Pilot Pete's Coffee & Treats

Pilot Pete Coffee and Treats serves the best coffee around: a proprietary, globally sourced house blend that not only tastes good … it does good. It’s coffee with a purpose.
We’ve been voted the Best Coffee Shop in Illinois by Yelp and Business Insider.
But we’re most proud of the lives we’ve lifted and the coffee family we’ve formed — to make a difference:
Our coffee, tea, and freshly baked treats support local farmers and businesses. We serve our customers each day with warmth and positivity.
Our Faith in Humanity Project is an ongoing effort to lend a hand to people who are struggling in Elmhurst and beyond: families facing a health crisis, people who are homeless, or just down on their luck.

128 West 1st Street

Popular Items

Cafe Latte$3.50
Choice of steamed milk with espresso and a dollop of froth. Topped with a dash of cinnamon or cocoa.
Blueberry Muffin$3.00
Homemade muffin with fresh blueberries throughout and topped with a cinnamon sugar crumble.

Location

128 West 1st Street

Elmhurst IL

Sunday5:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 1:00 pm
