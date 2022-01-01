The Bird
Come in and enjoy!
406 Hayes Street
Popular Items
Location
406 Hayes Street
San Francisco CA
|Sunday
|4:01 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:01 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:01 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:01 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:01 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:01 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:01 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Northern Duck
Dim sum with Beijing carved Ducks, lounge and live Dj’s
Biergarten
Small Bavarian style neighborhood beer garden in the heart of Hayes Valley.
Lazy Susan
Your go-to Chinese American take-out