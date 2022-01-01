Go
406 Hayes Street

Popular Items

RANCH
HOUSEMADE SRIRACHA
TATER TOTS$2.00
crispy crunchy tater tots
CURLY FRIES$3.50
spiral, seasoned curly fries
KETCHUP
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.25
Get it classic or spicy. House made apple slaw, mayo and pickles on a freshly toasted bun.
CHICKEN BISCUIT WITH TOTS$6.50
Like a little brother to our Signature Sandwich - a half order of fried chicken (classic or spicy) served on a flaky brown butter brushed buttermilk biscuit. Includes a side of Tater Tots.
NAKED BIRD$8.00
Get it classic or spicy. Just the Bird, no bun. Housemade apple slaw on the side.
LOADED FRIES$4.75
spiral, seasoned curly fries topped with applewood-smoked bacon, sour cream, green onions, cheddar sauce
Location

406 Hayes Street

San Francisco CA

Sunday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:01 am - 3:59 am
