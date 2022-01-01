Go
Brooklyn Ave. Pizza Co.

Brooklyn Ave. Pizza Co. Brings Bomb Pizza To The Corner Of Brooklyn And Mott. Stretching Our Own Dough And Cheese, We Are Firing Up Chicken Wings & Hot Papas. Try The OG Buffalo Wings Or The Bacon Ranch Cheddar Fries. Enjoy With A Cold Beer, Dope Cocktails Or Bottle Of Wine while enjoying our 4k family friendly televisions streaming all sports.

2706 East Cesar E Chavez Avenue

Popular Items

The O.G. Pepperoni$14.00
Ezzo cupperoni slices and mozzarella
Buffalo Hot Wings$12.00
Our bold and flavorful original Buffalo recipe tossed on crispy Jumbo Chicken Wings. With your choice of creamy ranch or blue cheese dressing. *Fried in Peanut Oil*
Lemon Pepper Wings$11.00
Crispy Jumbo Chicken Wings tossed in our classic zesty Lemon Pepper sauce. *Fried in Peanut Oil*
Mole Pizza$16.00
Mole, queso Oaxaca, curtido, crema and mozzarella
Margherita Cansino$12.00
Hand-pulled mozzarella, fresh basil, pecorino pepato
House Papas$6.00
Our Classic thick cut fries with House Seasoning.
Cherry Bomb$17.00
Sopressata picante, drizzle of Calabdiran chilie honey, pickled cherry bomb peppers, mozzarella
The Sinner$15.00
House bacon, sweet+spicy pineapple,
roasted mushroom
Mole Wings$12.00
Our original crispy buffalo, Jumbo Chicken Wings with a Sweet and Savory Oaxacan Mole Sauce, with sesame, curtido & pepitas
*Fried in Peanut Oil*
La Bianca$15.00
Fresh Ricotta, hand-pulled mozzarella, Calabrian chilies, sauteed spinach, caramelized onion,

Location

2706 East Cesar E Chavez Avenue

Los Angeles CA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

