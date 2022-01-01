Go
Toast

J Sushi- Brea

Fresh sushi for affordable price!

932 E Imperial HWY

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fried Cali (May)$5.99
Arizona Green Tea$1.99
Blazing Night Roll$9.99
Spicy tuna on spicy crab.
Rainbow on Cali Roll$8.99
Salmon, Red Snapper, Tuna, Avocado, & Shrimp on Cali Roll
Albacore Hand Roll$4.99
Soda (M)$2.50
Crunchy Roll$6.99
Crab, shrimp tempura, avocado roll with crunchy flakes, and eel sauce.
Gold Dragon Roll$8.99
Baked salmon on Cali roll.
Crunchy Hand Roll$5.25
Paradise Roll$10.75
Rice-free w/cuc, avo, tuna, salmon & crab meat
See full menu

Location

932 E Imperial HWY

Fullerton CA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Katsubo Tea Fullerton

No reviews yet

On every Katsubo cup you will find the face of our samurai. The word samurai comes from the Japanese verb saburau, which means “to serve”.
With every drink we brew, we SERVE and HONOR you.
Sourcing only the finest premium teas.
Using only the freshest ingredients.
Supporting Organic Farmers.
With every delicious sip, taste the devotion to our craft & you.

Cielo Karaoke Y Mas!

No reviews yet

Latin American infused cuisine.

Charlie's Best Burgers

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston