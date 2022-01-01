Go
Toast

NamNam Cafe

Chill, family-owned nook with pho & other organic Vietnamese eats, plus local art & outdoor seating.

318 Wallace Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Side of vermicelli noodles$3.00
Thai Tea$5.50
Vermicelli Bowl
Vermicelli rice noodles, your choice of grilled proteins, lettuce and mint, pickled carrots, cucumber and bean sprouts. Topped with scallion oil, crushed peanuts and fried shallots. Served with nuoc cham
LG mean lemongrass
Avocado Rolls (2)$6.75
fresh rice paper, spring mix, rice noodles, carrots, bean sprouts and avocado. Served with hoisin peanut butter sauce
Caramelized Claypot Catfish$14.00
catfish in a caramelized pepper sauce with pineapples. Served with steamed jasmine rice. Medium Spicy!
Vietnamese Iced Coffee$5.00
Green Curry
House made green curry with coconut cream, snow pea, eggplant and potatos.
medium spicy! cannot be made any less spice
Beef Summer Rolls (2)$9.00
fresh rice paper, grass fed tenderloin cooked in a coconut-lemongrass broth, rice noodles, bean sprouts, lettuce & mint. Served with nuoc cham sauce
Tofu Eggplant$13.75
tofu, eggplant and onions with garlic sauce. Served with jasmine steamed rice
Banh Mi
Light and airy French baguette toasted with your choice of protein. Topped with cilantro, jalapeño, pickled carrots with house made aioli
See full menu

Location

318 Wallace Avenue

Louisville KY

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

BurgerIM Louisville KY*

No reviews yet

Chef Inspired Burgers

The Fox Den

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Momma's Mustard, Pickles & BBQ - St. Matthews

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Biscuit Belly

No reviews yet

Genuine Good Times and Damn Good Biscuits. We mix southern comfort food with unexpected flavors to make out of this world biscuit sandwiches.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston