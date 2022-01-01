Go
Wally’s Grill & Drafthouse

Wally's is a locally owned, neighborhood bar and grill in southwest Lee's Summit. Family meal, girls' night, date night, game-day, Sunday brunch, private event...any reason at all! Owners Chris and Tammy Wollerman, longtime Lee's Summit residents, are thrilled to serve our community in our little corner of Lee's Summit. Family friendly, lots of TVs to view your favorite sporting event, Sunday brunch, beautiful patio, private dining room...we have something for everyone! We can't wait to welcome you! Meet us at Wally's!

837 SW Lemans Ln

Popular Items

Kids Cluckers$6.00
for kids 12 and under - includes drink and choice of fries, chips or yogurt
Kids 1/4 lb Burger$6.00
for kids 12 and under - includes drink and choice of fries, chips or yogurt 1/4 lb patty, choice of cheese, fries
That's a Wrap$11.00
cheddar jalapeno wrap, cluckers, romaine, diced tomato, shredded cheddar, bacon, spicy avocado spread, her-ranch dressing
Cluckers$12.00
buttermilk brined chicken tenders, hand breaded and fried, choice of dipping sauce, served with Wally's famous fries
Wally's Wings$12.00
dry rubbed, fried, then grilled and tossed in your choice of bbq, buffalo or honey-sriracha sauce served with celery, lime, pickles choice of blue cheese or herb ranch dipping sauce
Wally's Way Patty Melt$12.00
1/2 lb burger, garlic aioli, bacon-onion jam, sauteed mushrooms, swiss cheese, grilled marble rye
Ranch Dressing$0.50
Firecracker Chicken$11.00
panko crusted and fried chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, shaved red onion, our horsey-hot sauce, brioche bun (chicken can be grillled upon request)
The Jive Turkey$11.00
roasted turkey, applewood smoked bacon, monterey jack cheese, cranberry aioli, grilled sourdough
Build Your Own Burger$11.00
1/2 lb burger on brioche bun, served with shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles

Location

837 SW Lemans Ln

Lees Summit MO

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
