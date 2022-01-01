Go
Toast
  • /
  • Chicago
  • /
  • Eduardos Enoteca Gold Coast

Eduardos Enoteca Gold Coast

Enjoy fine Italian wines, craft cocktails, and artisan pizzas & pastas in Lakeview! Eduardo's Enoteca serves Chicago's best Italian food & wine, and an amazing Happy Hour!

1212 North Dearborn Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Squash and Farro Salad$16.00
green kale, roasted squash, farro, whipped ricotta, pepitas, orange vinaigrette
Antipasti$18.00
kale, arugula, pancetta, artichoke, tomato, olives, fried chickpeas, red onion, pickled chili, basil, parmigiano reggiano
Lasagne al forno$23.00
ragu of tomatoes, pork, and veal, bechamel, parmigiano reggiano, fontina
Vodka Gnocchi$20.00
whipped ricotta and basil
Fusilli Pesto$19.00
basil, pine nuts, parmigiano reggiano
Arugula Avocado$14.00
walnuts, parmigiano reggiano, white balsamic vinaigrette
Kale Caesar$16.00
croutons, parmesan, lemon, pickled chili
Fusilli Primavera$22.00
snap peas, asparagus, roasted garlic, red pepper, charred scallions
Lemon Poppy Bucatini$19.00
lemon, cream, Calabrian chili, poppy seeds, garlic confit
Gelato$6.00
See full menu

Location

1212 North Dearborn Street

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Friends Station

No reviews yet

Friends Station is a transformative rotary restaurant offering diverse choices of Shabu Shabu, Sushi, or Japanese Sandwiches and Breakfast on a rotating schedule. Everything that we serve is aimed at satisfying cravings and feeding an adventurous spirit. Experience it all, one plate at a time.

Koto Restaurant

No reviews yet

Contemporary Japanese cuisine located within the historical Whitehall Hotel.

The Goddess And Grocer

No reviews yet

Lovely Food + Wine

Can't Believe It's Not Meat - Gold Coast

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston