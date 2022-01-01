Iceberg Drive Inn - Sandy
Come in and enjoy!
9256 Village Shop Drive
Popular Items
Location
9256 Village Shop Drive
Sandy UT
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Tin Roof Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Costa Vida - Sandy East
Eat Inspired. Live Inspired.
Pulp Lifestyle Kitchen - Sandy
Pulp Lifestyle Kitchen features a healthy menu of fresh food and drinks: cold-pressed juices, smoothies, acai bowls, local coffee, signature bowls and more. We offer real food; healthy, delicious, and affordable eats for every diet.
Presotea
Come in and enjoy!