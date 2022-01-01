Go
Toast
  • /
  • Sandy
  • /
  • Iceberg Drive Inn - Sandy

Iceberg Drive Inn - Sandy

Come in and enjoy!

9256 Village Shop Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fish Dinner 3 piece$10.99
Mini Shake$4.79
The one that made us famous! We call it a mini, but it is not too mini. Choose any of our over 50 flavors. Mix and match flavors to get exactly what you want.
Iceburger$5.29
Our amazing 1/4 lb burger! We butter and toast the bun on our grill and then add our homemade burger sauce, lettuce, tomato and your choice of grilled or raw onions. Includes cheese
Kids Shake$4.29
A kids size of our famous thick shake (12 oz)
Regular Shake$5.19
Our famous thick shake in our largest (24 oz) size.
Fish Dinner 5 piece$10.99
Footlong$4.99
We split a 1/3 lb hot dog and cook it right on the grill. Served with a toasted bun and your choice of condiments.
Fries$2.19
Iceburger Combo$5.29
Our amazing 1/4 lb burger combo. Burger sauce, lettuce, tomato and your choice of grilled or raw onions. Includes cheese. Then choose one of our amazing sides and then the big decision...drink or SHAKE?
Onion Rings$3.69
We take the biggest onion we can find, cut it half and then hand bread them in our stores every day. So fresh and tasty. Served with our homemade fry sauce

Location

9256 Village Shop Drive

Sandy UT

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tin Roof Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Costa Vida - Sandy East

No reviews yet

Eat Inspired. Live Inspired.

Pulp Lifestyle Kitchen - Sandy

No reviews yet

Pulp Lifestyle Kitchen features a healthy menu of fresh food and drinks: cold-pressed juices, smoothies, acai bowls, local coffee, signature bowls and more. We offer real food; healthy, delicious, and affordable eats for every diet.

Presotea

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston