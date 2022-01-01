Reflections Lounge and Bar, LLC
Reflections is the go to lounge and bar if you're in the mood for good music, food, and chill vibes. We believe when you look good you feel even better so when you walk in Reflections mirrors are all over so you can see how good you look.
1820 Noahs Ark Road
Location
Jonesboro GA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
