The Dirty Bird 815 Food Truck #1
Eat Dirty, Eat Delicious, Eat Dirty Bird! Voted DeKalb County's BEST Chicken - Follow us to find out where the Chicken Truck will be next!
630 Plaza Drive #5
Location
Sycamore IL
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
