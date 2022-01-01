Go
Yamato

1741 W Grand Ave. Apt E

Popular Items

Albacore Delight$16.99
Crunch albacore roll topped with albacore & avocado with green onion, masago
Cheese Golden California$12.99
Deep fried CA roll with cream cheese topped with crunch sauce
BSCR Scallop$16.99
Baked scallop, shrimp, or langostino with Shin sauce on a CA roll with masago, green onion
Philadelhpia Roll$10.99
Salmon, cream cheese, cucumber, green onion
Crunch$13.99
Crab meat on shrimp tempura roll with crunch sauce
Karai Edamame$6.99
Garlic Soy
Spicy Yamato sauce
Rainbow$17.99
Tuna, yellowtail, salmon, red snapper on CA roll with masago, green onion
Grover Beach$9.99
Shrimp tempura, crab meat, avocado, cucumber, Shin sauce, wrapped in iceberg lettuce
Hot Grover beach Night$16.99
Spicy tuna on shrimpt tempura roll with spicy shin sauce & crunch sauce

Location

Grover Beach CA

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
