Krazyfish Grille

Enjoy lively music with a coastal inspired menu and a fresh concept. We use locally sourced ingredients and make our signature items fresh daily.
We feel we have the best drink menu on the coast, so leave your worries at the door and soak in the carefree atmosphere that we strive hard to achieve. Eat some food, have a cool drink, and free your inner beach bum. Welcome.... Sit back, Relax, and Enjoy!

113 Monument Ave

Popular Items

Dancing Goat Cheese Balls$13.00
Macadaia Nut Coated Goat Cheese Fried
Fried Oyster Platter$26.00
Gulf Coast Oysters with fries and a choice of one side and one sauce
Captain Krazy's Seafood Platter$25.00
Fried Filet of Haddock, Fried Bay Scallops, Fried Shrimp, Hush Puppies, Fries, and a sauce
Dog Plate Chicken$8.00
Frisbee and Grilled Unseasoned Chicken
Key Lime Pie$7.00
Smoked Tuna Dip$10.00
Cold Tuna Dip
Southern Fried Fish Platter$19.00
Southern fried haddock, fries, and slaw
Unsweet Tea$2.50
Surfin' Slaw$3.00
Mashed Potatoes$3.00
Location

113 Monument Ave

Port Saint Joe FL

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

