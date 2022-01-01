Vinnies on 11 2
Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria
"Benvenuti Amici!"
5210 Molly Pitcher Highway
Popular Items
Location
5210 Molly Pitcher Highway
Chambersburg PA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
PAT CARLA'S III
Come in and enjoy!
Pat & Carla's Italian Eatery
Come in and enjoy!
Lizzy's Food Truck
Our classic burgers and fresh cut fries that you've come to love from our restaurant now on our truck
Lizzy's Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!