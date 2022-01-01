Go
Toast

Vinnies on 11 2

Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria
"Benvenuti Amici!"

5210 Molly Pitcher Highway

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Traditional Wings (Bone-In)$10.89
Cheeseburger Sub$8.09
Large Pizza$12.89

Location

5210 Molly Pitcher Highway

Chambersburg PA

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

PAT CARLA'S III

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pat & Carla's Italian Eatery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lizzy's Food Truck

No reviews yet

Our classic burgers and fresh cut fries that you've come to love from our restaurant now on our truck

Lizzy's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston