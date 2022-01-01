Go
The Soul Food Bistro - Westside

Come in and enjoy!

5310 Lenox Ave suite 1

Popular Items

Iced Tea Options$1.99
Choice of peach tea, sweet, unsweet, half and half or arnold palmer
Chicken$10.99
Choice of dark, white or mixed (baked, fried or smothered) - includes choice of 2 sides, cornbread or dinner roll
Slow Braised Oxtails$22.99
Slowly braised southern style oxtails - includes choice of 2 sides, cornbread or dinner roll
Pork Chops$11.99
Golden fried chops, can be smothered in brown gravy - includes choice of 2 sides, cornbread or dinner roll
Small Crab Meat Pasta Salad$3.99
Creamy mixture of imitation crab meat and pasta
Curry Chicken$10.99
TUES ONLY - Includes choice of 2 sides, cornbread or dinner roll
Oxtail Rice$3.59
FRI ONLY
Homeade Red Velvet Cake$4.25
Small Carrot and Raisin Salad$3.99
Carrots and raisins blended into a tasty salad
Candied Yams$3.59

Location

5310 Lenox Ave suite 1

Jacksonville FL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

