Market Place Kitchen & Bar - Shelton - 811 Bridgeport Avenue
811 Bridgeport Avenue
Shelton, CT 06484
Menu
Popular Items
Small Plates
Aged Parm, Scallions, Truffle Aioli
Fennel, Paemesan Breadcrumbs
Cabbage Slaw, Sweet & Tangy Tamarind
Goat Cheese, Crushed Hazelnuts, Meyer Lemon Vinaigrette
Spicy Dipping Sauce
To Share
Chorizo, Garlic, Shallot, Harissa Cream, House Made Ciabatta Bread
Crispy French Fries, Rosemary Gravy, Cheddar Cheese, Scallions
Hot Sherry Peppers, Garlic Aioli, Pomodoro Sauce, Lemon
Roasted Mushrooms, Crispy Onions, Arugula, Gorgonzola Crème, Grilled Sourdough Bread
House Buffalo, Smokey BBQ or Sweet & Spicy
Blue Corn Tortilla, Cheddar Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Hot Cherry Peppers, Arugula, Guacamole, Truffle Aioli
MP "Ramen Style" Noodles, Sriracha Aioli, Pickled Ginger, Crushed Pecans
Roasted Garlic Aioli, Vermont Goat Cheese, Crushed Hazelnuts, Honey Balsamic
Boards
Crispy Brussels Sprouts, Shaved Prosciutto di Parma, Burrata, Crushed Pistachios, Spiced Fig Jam
Dried Fruits, Honey, Walnuts, Grain Mustard, Grilled Bread
Roasted Garlic Hummus, Tabbouleh Salad, Crumbled Feta, Grilled Naan Bread
Soup Salads
Field Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Radish, Slab Bacon Lardons, Bleu Cheese Dressing
Field Greens, Red Cabbage, Julienne Veggies, Edamame, Sesame Peanut-Cilantro Dressing
Puffed Cheddar Crisps
Greens, Snap Peas, Asparagus, Cucumbers, Radish, Crushed Hazelnuts, VT Goat Cheese, Champagne Vinaigrette
Kale, Avocado, Beets, Asparagus, Red Onions, Radish, Meyer Lemon Vinaigrette
Romaine Hearts, Shaved Grana Padano Cheese, Roasted Garlic-Herb Croutons, Caesar Dressing
Fish
Spring Vegetables, Cauliflower Rice, Salsa Verde
Ramen Style Noodles, Edamame & Avocado Salad, Ginger-Scallion Vinaigrette
Crispy Chatham Bay Cod, Fries, Malt Vinegar, Lemon-Caper Remoulade
Pea Risotto, Lemon Butter Sauce, Crispy Parsnips
Meat Poultry
Cauliflower Gratin, Braised Kale, Crispy Onions, Hot Honey Glaze
Roasted Fingerling Potatoes, Snap Peas, Carrots, Savory Pan Gravy
Whipped Potatoes, Asparagus, Choice of Sauce
Whipped Potatoes, Asparagus, Choice of Sauce
Garlic-Parmesan Frites, Truffe Aioli
Pasta Grain
Asparagus, English Peas, Shitake Mushrooms, Lobster Cream Sauce, Gremolata
Caramelized Onions, Aged Parmesan, Crispy Mushrooms
Beef & Sweet Italian Sausage, Pomodoro Cream Sauce, Parmesan Cheese, Fresh Herb Whipped Ricotta
Market Bowls
Sticky Rice, Cucumber, Avocado, Edamame, Red Cabbage, Sriracha Dynamite Sauce
Sticky Rice, Avocado, Arugula, Radish, Fire Roasted Corn Salsa, Cilantro Lime Crema
Sticky Rice, Asparagus, Broccoli, Shaved Brussels Sprouts, Spiced Chickpeas, Beets, Scallions, Salsa Verde, Crispy Leeks
Sticky Rice, Edamame, Red Cabbage, Shredded Veggies, Peanuts, Creamy Spicy-Scallion Sauce
Hand Held
Prime House Blend; Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Vermont White Cheddar, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Toasted Brioche Bun
PA White Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Caramelized Onions, Arugula, Grilled Demi-Baguette
Shredded Beef Short Rib, Caramelized Onions, White Cheddar & Provolone Cheese, Natural Jus Dipping Sauce
Garlic Aioli, House Pickles, Shredded Lettuce, Toasted Brioche Bun
Tabbouleh, Crumbled Feta, Hummus, Tahini Dressing, Grilled Naan Bread
Caramelized Onions & Mushrooms, Aged Provolone Cheese, Black Truffe Aioli, Toasted Brioche Bun
Tacos
Avocado, Crispy Onions, Crumbled, Cotija, Warm Flour Tortillas
Cabbage Slaw, Pico de Gallo, Crema, Warm Flour Tortillas
Avocado, Pickled Red Onions, Mango Salsa, Sriracha Aioli, Warm Flour Tortillas
Plant Based
Sticky Rice, Asparagus, Broccoli, Shaved Brussels Sprouts, Spiced Chickpeas, Beets, Scallions, Salsa Verde, Crispy Leeks
Impossible "Beef" Sauce, Vegan Mozzarella, Fresh Herbs, Mezze Rigatoni
Crispy Blue Corn Tortilla Chips, Vegan Mozzarella, Hot Cherry Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Impossible "Beef", Arugula, Vegan Truffe Aioli, Fresh Guacamole
Arugula, Avocado, Red Onion, Beefsteak Tomato, Vegan Mozzarella, Vegan Truffe Aioli, Grilled Sourdough Bread
Location
811 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton CT 06484
