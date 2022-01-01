Go
The Backyard Grill

Welcome to The BYG! We are a locally owned family restaurant that specializes in burgers, beer and fun. We opened our doors in the summer of 2001 with a purpose of providing quality product and services to obtain loyalty from our guests and to support our local community. Although we are known for our craft burgers, we have nearly 100 items on the menu to choose from. We have the best beer program in the Cy fair area with 48 beers on tap and over 50 different bottles. Our Bucket of Destruction is our own line of hot sauces that will add spice to your taste buds – or purchase one from or BYG Texas Store. We would like to thank all of our wonderful guests for supporting us over the years and look forward to seeing you soon.

9453 Jones Road

Popular Items

BUFFALO PLATTER$10.99
Chicken tenders drenched in your choice of buffalo, wing, Gnarly BBQ sauce or BBQ sauce. Served with fries and choice of dressing
The Cypress Burger$11.49
Beef Patty, sliced avocado, lettuce, tomato & purple onion with aioli on a jalapeño butter bun
BBQ Jalapeno Bites$9.99
Fresh jalapeno halves stuffed with pulled pork, cheddar cheese, cream cheese salsa and wrapped in thick cut bacon
QUESO CUP$7.29
CHIPS AND QUESO
The Maverick$10.79
Beef patty with fried jalapeños, onion rings, sliced bacon, cheddar cheese, pickle, BBQ sauce and jalapeño honey mustard on a jalapeño butter bun. All burgers are served with fries or chips. We will gladly prepare your burger to your specs!
Location

9453 Jones Road

Houston TX

Sunday4:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 1:59 am
The Backyard Grill

