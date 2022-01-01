Go
The Roost

We locally source & carefully craft food & drink in the heart of Longmont, Colorado. We believe that a vibrant future relies heavily on the sustainable practices of local business. At The Roost, we are committed to purchasing from local ranchers & producers that share our commitment to quality and the environment. The Roost has something for everyone on our menu, and we know you’ll love whatever you choose.

526 Main St

Popular Items

Kid's Mac-n-Cheese$5.00
macaroni shells simmered in house made white cheddar sauce
Steak Frites$19.00
a Roost favorite of marinated bistro filet grilled and sliced over a pile of Garlic-Parm Fries with candied bacon and brown butter sauce
Fried Brussels Sprouts$9.00
with lemon vinaigrette & house dukkah
Vegan Falafel Burger$15.00
golden falafel patty, garlic hummus spread, pepper jam, lettuce, tomato & red onion on a grilled potato roll
Steak Frites$16.00
a Roost favorite of marinated bistro filet grilled and sliced over a pile of Garlic-Parm Fries with candied bacon and brown butter sauce
Red Bird Wings$13.00
Red Bird Farms chicken wings fried in seasoned corn flour
BUFFALO BLEU | BBQ | THAI | DRY RUB
Roost Burger$16.00
grass-fed beef patty or "impossible" vegan patty, apple wood smoked bacon, melted white Cheddar, crispy onion strings, house pickles, garlic aioli and BBQ sauce on a potato bun
Bangin' Cauliflower$9.00
crispy cauliflower tossed in Bangin' sauce with scallion
Shrimp & Bacon Mac$15.00
sautéed shrimp, apple wood smoked bacon and macaroni shells simmered in chipotle-white cheddar sauce topped with garlic bread crumbs

Location

526 Main St

Longmont CO

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
