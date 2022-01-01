Go
Toast

UNCOOL BAR

Come in and enjoy!

7881 Santa Monica Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

16pc Vegan Boneless Wings$28.00
Made with daring vegan chicken. Please don’t write us a Yelp review saying you got real chicken. Hard to tell, but completely vegan. Contains soy*.
5pc Chicken Tenders$15.00
Skinny Margarita$14.00
Blanco Tequila, Lime Juice, Agave
House Margarita$14.00
Blanco Tequila, Cointreau, Lime Juice, Agave
Whiskey Sour$16.00
Bourbon, Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup, Aguafaba
Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich$8.00
Crispy chicken breast, Uncool sauce, kale slaw, house pickles
Breakfast Burrito$10.00
Soft scrambled eggs, mozzarella cheese, avocado, tater tots, chipotle aioli
Paloma$14.00
Blanco Tequila, Grapefruit Juice, Lime Juice, Agave
Cosmopolitan$14.00
Vodka, Cointreau, Cranberry Juice, Lime Juice
Dirty Martini$15.00
Gin, Dry Vermouth, Olive Brine
See full menu

Location

7881 Santa Monica Blvd

West Hollywood CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Poke Shack

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tu Madre - West Hollywood

No reviews yet

Welcome to Tu Madre! Our food celebrates flavors from across the city with a diverse array of ingredients and cooking techniques, including slow-roasted and braised meats and house-made fermented chili salsas. Plant-based tacos, burritos, and bowls are available so vegans can fiesta too. Our red velvet churros have been a sweet staple since we first started, as is our inauthentic and unconventional take on other classics.

Bar Lubitsch

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Kung Pao Bistro

No reviews yet

West Hollywood's favourite Chinese restaurant since 2001

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston