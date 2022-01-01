Go
Breakfast House

3001 N Ashland Ave

Popular Items

CREPES$13.25
Fresh blueberries, strawberries and dulce de leche or nutella sauce, and whipped cream.
THREE EGG OMELET$12.50
With choice of two ingredients.
BREAKFAST BURRITO$13.75
Scrambled eggs, bacon, onions, avocado, tomatoes, melted with pepper jack cheese , and sour cream. Topped with Guajillo sauce, wrapped on a flour tortilla.
Chorizo$3.99
mild spicy chorizo Mexican style
HOUSE HASH$13.99
Two poached eggs, chicken sausage, andouille sausage, roasted potatoes, onions, red peppers, and a side of dijon aioli.
CROISSANT SANDWICH$11.75
Grilled croissant sandwich filled with two scrambled eggs, white cheddar cheese and Virginia Ham.
SUPREME CHORIZO HASH$14.25
House potatoes, fresh corn, red peppers, onions, two overeasy eggs, garnished with chipotle aioli and guacamole.
Bacon$4.25
Boar's head
Corn cake$3.75
CHILAQUILES$13.50
Tortilla chips, mixed with scrambled eggs, red sauce, and black beans. Topped with chorizo, melted mozzarella, and cheddar cheese. Garnished with guacamole and sour cream.

Chicago IL

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
