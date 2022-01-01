Go
Toast

Russell West Hartford

Come in and enjoy our Authentic Caribbean Cuisine!

39 South Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine, Sun-Dried Tomato, Parmesan, House-Made Caesar Dressing.
Beef Patty$6.00

Location

39 South Main Street

West Hartford CT

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Arugula Bistro

No reviews yet

Arugula Bistro is a casual, comfortable, white table cloth bistro. Our dining room is warm, inviting & comfortable where we always strive to treat you as friends in our home. The chef/owner Christiane named it after her favorite green. It is a Northern Italian aromatic green, a bit peppery. The name is playful, rolls off the tongue easily, and is fun to say! Our menu is diverse, offering plenty of vegetarian options as well. All desserts are made in-house and we now offer a late-night menu at our new bar. We look forward to welcoming you into our dining room and cooking for you soon!

Vinted Wine Bar & Kitchen

No reviews yet

Modern American Fushion With a Wine Centric Menu.

Robeks

No reviews yet

Robeks West Hartford

Zephyr's Street Pizza

No reviews yet

Super Fun Pizza Joint

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston