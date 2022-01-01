Go
Rossow's U-Tote-Em

The famous Rossow's U-Tote-Em in Ellensburg, WA! Fresh made burgers, fries, shakes and more. Home of the Awesome Rossow!

807 W University Way

Popular Items

Rings
battered onion rings
Cheese Deluxe$7.00
cheese,lettuce,tomatoe,pickles,onion,mayo,mustard,relish
Ellensburger$7.60
ham,cheese,lettuce,tomatoe,pickles,onion,mayo,mustard,relish
French Fries
Shakes
assorted flavors
Jalapeno$7.60
pepper jack cheese,lettuce,tomatoe,pickles,onion,mayo,mustard,relish
Hawaiian$8.00
pineaple,BBQ sauce,ham,swiss cheese
Location

807 W University Way

Ellensburg WA

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
